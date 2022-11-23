Couple becomes parents to twins born from frozen embryos

A couple from Oregan became parents to twins born from frozen embryos. Born on 31st October, 2022, Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born from what is being speculated to be the longest-frozen embryos ever to result in a live birth. The twins were born to much ecstatic parents, Rachel and Philip Ridgeway. The twins were born from embryos that were frozen somewhere around April, 1992.

According to Philip Ridgeway, the mind triggering thing about this entire process has been the fact that he was 5 years old when the embryos were frozen. The embryos were earlier created for another married couple back via In Vitro fertilisation back in the early 1990s. For nearly 30 years, the embryos were stored in thin pipes in liquid nitrogen, until being considered by the Ridgeways. The couple who had created the embryos, donated them to the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, wishing for another couple to be able to use them.

Talking to a source, Philip Ridgeway said that they have never had in mind, the number of kids they want to have. When they heard about embryo adoption, they felt it was something they would definitely want to try. The couple said that they had told their other kids how their siblings were being conceived. Their kids were equally excited about welcoming their youngest siblings and stayed motivated throughout the phase. Rachel and Philip Ridgeway were already parents to four kids and now with the twins included, they make a happy family of six.