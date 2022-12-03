Couple arrested with 51 grams of brown sugar in Odisha

Khurda: A couple was arrested on charges of possessing 51 grams of brown sugar in Odisha’s Khurda district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Khurda Model Police conducted a raid on the Barunei road and waylaid a car. When conducted a search in the four-wheeler, cops seized 51 grams of brown and Rs 11,000 cash from it. Soon they arrested Brundaban Pradhan of the Mathasahi area and his wife Snehalata Pradhan and seized their car.

However, a man reportedly managed to flee from the spot, said sources adding that the market value of the seized brown sugar is said to be over Rs 5 lakh.