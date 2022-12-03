Couple arrested with 51 grams of brown sugar in Odisha

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
couple arrested with brown sugar in odisha

Khurda: A couple was arrested on charges of possessing 51 grams of brown sugar in Odisha’s Khurda district on Saturday.

Related News

Rs 22 lakh seized from drug peddler’s car in Khurda

12 grams of brown sugar, 42ks of ganja seized from different…

1150 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized in…

Police seize brown sugar worth around Rs 25 lakh in…

Acting on a tip-off, Khurda Model Police conducted a raid on the Barunei road and waylaid a car. When conducted a search in the four-wheeler, cops seized 51 grams of brown and Rs 11,000 cash from it. Soon they arrested Brundaban Pradhan of the Mathasahi area and his wife Snehalata Pradhan and seized their car.

However, a man reportedly managed to flee from the spot, said sources adding that the market value of the seized brown sugar is said to be over Rs 5 lakh.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.