Couple among 3 arrested on charges of child theft in Balasore district

Balasore: Three persons including two women were arrested by Sahadeva Khunta police in Odisha’s Balasore district on charges of a child theft.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pooja Das, Shaik Shafi Gul Ali and Nazma Bibi.

According to reports, one Savitri Singh was busy working at home recently. Taking the advantage, Pooja Das kidnapped Savitri’s 8-month-old baby and sold to Shaik Shafi Gul Ali and Nazma Bibi for 50 thousand rupees.

After not finding the baby, Savitri and her husband filed a police complaint. Based on the complaint cops started an investigation into the matter and arrested the trio today.

Police also rescued the toddler and handed over its parents. Besides, Rs 42,480 and a mobile phone were seized from the accused persons.

