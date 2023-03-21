Couple abandons 8-year-old son in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a couple has abandoned their 8 – year – old son in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

The boy was allegedly left on the road after a quarrel between the husband and the wife in Soro area of Balasore.

It is further worth mentioning that the Odisha police spotted and rescued the minor boy during night patrolling in the district of Balasore.

Further detailed report in this matter awaited.