Couple abandons 8-year-old son in Balasore of Odisha

In a shocking incident, a couple has abandoned their 8 - year - old son in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda
child abandoned in balasore
Image Credits: IANS

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a couple has abandoned their 8 – year – old son in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, a couple had abandoned their eight – year – old son in Balasore district of Odisha on the road.

The boy was allegedly left on the road after a quarrel between the husband and the wife in Soro area of Balasore.

It is further worth mentioning that the Odisha police spotted and rescued the minor boy during night patrolling in the district of Balasore.

Further detailed report in this matter awaited.

Sudeshna Panda

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

