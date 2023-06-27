Couple, 4 kids take shelter under polythene sheet as their house collapses due to rain

Sambalpur: A poor family in Kuchinda area of Sambalpur district has taken shelter under a polythene sheet after their house collapsed due to incessant rain few days ago. The family constitutes off a man and his wife as well as four children. The incident took place in Shraddhapali village in Baxma panchayat under Kuchinda block.

Reportedly the family of Chandan Naik was sleeping in the night when the thatched house collapsed on them. The neighbours came to their rescue and the couple and the four kids were rescued following tough effort. However, all the household items were damaged as the brick wall of the house collapsed.

Naik has no other house where the family can stay. Hence, they are now living under a polythene sheet and whatever the neighbours are providing, they are managing with that. In this situation, the locals have requested the administration to help out the family.