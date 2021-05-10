Country Liquor Seized, 3 Arrested In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

Bhadrak: Country liquor has been seized by the police in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday. Three people have been arrested in this connection.

On getting a tip-off, a raid was conducted at various places such as: Guagadia, Binayakpur, Basudevpur, Betada Bazar, Bada Anandapur, Bekanundi square under Basudevpur Excise Station area.

Three cases were detected along with seizure of 48 litres of illicitly distilled (I.D.) Liquor.

Three persons have been arrested and forwarded to jail custody.

