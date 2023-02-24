Councillor, RTI activist scuffle in Choudwar Municipal Office: Watch

Cuttack: A Councillor and a Right to Information (RTI) activist reportedly resorted to fight at the Choudwar Municipal office in Cuttack district of Odisha on Friday. Both the parties have lodged complaint against each other with Police in this matter.

As per reports, the fight erupted over seeking information regarding different alleged corruption in Choudhwar Municipal Council.

As per reports, senior RTI activist Manoj Sahu from ward number 10 of Choudwar Municipality was seeking information on the basis of Right to Information from the Junior Engineer on developmental works when Ajay Behera, the councillor of ward number 4 reached the place and allegedly beat Sahu.

It has also been alleged that the councillor passed lewd remarks against wife of Sahu, as complained in the Police Station.

On the other hand, Ajay has mentioned in his FIR that Sahu abused him uttering casteist remarks and also beat him. While both the parties have lodged complaint Police are investigating the case.