Cough Syrup Worth More Than 3 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Balangir, 1 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: The Town police on Sunday conducted a raid in Malpada area of Balangir district in Odisha and seized huge number of illegal cough syrup bottles.

According to reports, 1800 bottles of cough syrup has been seized by the town police. One person has been arrested by the police. He has been identified as Jagabandhu Meher.

The cough syrup was being sold illegally and it will be worth almost three lakh, said sources in the police department. The accused had been selling cough syrup to local youths, who allegedly misused it as a form of intoxicant.

Police have registered a case against the accused in this connection. They are investigating as to how such a huge quantity of cough syrup was being stored and sold.

