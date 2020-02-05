cough syrup seize

Cough syrup in huge quantity seized in Koraput, shopkeeper held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jeypore: Tightening the noose around the necks of illegal drug traders in Koraput district, police seized cough syrup in huge quantity today and took one person into custody.

Acting upon a tip-off on the unauthorized cough syrup business, a joint team of Jeypore Sadar Police and local Drug Inspector raided a Homeopathic medicine shop located in Lingaraj Nagar area in the morning and came across several bottles of Corex cough syrup stored there.

After seizing the cough syrup cartons, the cops took the owner of the shop into custody.

Notably, today’s raid was conducted on the basis of information provided by some accused, who had been caught from Sunabeda area during a similar raid yesterday.

