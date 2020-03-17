Odisha govt suspends DL, LL test till March 31
Coronvirus pandemic: Odisha govt suspends DL, LL test till March 31

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha on Tuesday decided to suspend all the tests for driving licence (DL) and learning licence (LL) scheduled be conducted between March 18 to March 31 as to avoid large gatherings in RTOs across the state.

The decision was taken amid the rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 15. The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital here. His condition is reportedly stable.

