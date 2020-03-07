Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Coronovirus Scare: Odisha CM to skip Holi celebrations

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhunbaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not celebrate Holi this year as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Chief Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

On Friday,  Governor Ganeshi Lal announced not to celebrate Holi or attend any Holi Milan function due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The Governor had also appeaedl everyone to avoid public gatherings during the  festival of colours.

Total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 34, when the news was filed.

