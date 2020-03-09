Coronavirus Testing Facility In Odisha, No Positive Cases Yet

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 145

Bhubaneswar: A Coronavirus testing facility has been set up in a government medical research unit in Bhubaneswar, but the good news is that there are no positive cases of coronavirus yet on Odisha.

The facility has been set up at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC)

Related News

Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar Completely Prepared For Holi…

Prisoner sustains fracture as Jail Warder thrashes him in…

‘Dabangiri’ of Advocate: Client thrashed, forced…

4.6 Lakh Looted At Gunpoint From Trader At Odisha’s…

A sample has already been tested and found to be negative. The centre director also said that there are no positive cases in Odisha yet.

The doctors at the Capital Hospital have also conveyed that there are no Coronavirus patients in Odisha yet. They have welcomed the step of setting up a testing facility here.

You might also like
State

Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar Completely Prepared For Holi Mishaps

State

Prisoner sustains fracture as Jail Warder thrashes him in Sambalpur

State

‘Dabangiri’ of Advocate: Client thrashed, forced to do sit-ups in public

State

4.6 Lakh Looted At Gunpoint From Trader At Odisha’s Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.