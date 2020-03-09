Bhubaneswar: A Coronavirus testing facility has been set up in a government medical research unit in Bhubaneswar, but the good news is that there are no positive cases of coronavirus yet on Odisha.

The facility has been set up at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC)

A sample has already been tested and found to be negative. The centre director also said that there are no positive cases in Odisha yet.

The doctors at the Capital Hospital have also conveyed that there are no Coronavirus patients in Odisha yet. They have welcomed the step of setting up a testing facility here.