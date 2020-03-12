Koraput: One coronavirus suspect has reportedly been admitted at SLN MC & Hospital, Koraput.

Abhimanyu Mundagudia, the son of Anam Mundagudia of Dasamanthpur village, Boipariguda block of Koraput district.

He was a bonded labourer and had returned from Kerala recently.

He was first admitted to Boipariguda hospital yesterday and then referred to District Headquarter Hospital in Jeypore.

Later Abhimanyu was shifted to SLN hospital late last night as his condition deteriorated.