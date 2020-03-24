Puri Shankaracharya in home quarantine
Puri Shankaracharya in home quarantine

Coronavirus scare: Puri Shankaracharya, 14 disciples in home quarantine

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Puri: In the wake of COVID19 scare, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth at Puri in Odisha, and his 14 disciples have home-quarantined themselves here, spokesperson of of Govardhan Peeth informed on Tuesday.

The Puri Shankaracharya and his disciples have recently returned to the holy city from the national capital -New Delhi, he added.

Related News

36 bikes, 2 cars booked in Khodha town of Odisha for…

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan…

Read ‘Kadambini’, Odisha’s highest circulated family…

Aahaar Centres Closed in Odisha Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Earlier on March 17, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and his family members have registered online in the State govt’s COVID-19 Registration Portal https://covid19.odisha.gov.in and quarantined themselves at their Bhubaneswar based residence.

So far, two foreign-returned persons have been infected with deadly Coronavirus in the state. They are currently hospitalised at the Capital Hospital and AIIMS here. Their condition is reportedly stable.

You might also like
State

36 bikes, 2 cars booked in Khodha town of Odisha for violating ‘Lock…

State

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM to…

State

Read ‘Kadambini’, Odisha’s highest circulated family magazine free

State

Aahaar Centres Closed in Odisha Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.