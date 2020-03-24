Puri: In the wake of COVID19 scare, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth at Puri in Odisha, and his 14 disciples have home-quarantined themselves here, spokesperson of of Govardhan Peeth informed on Tuesday.

The Puri Shankaracharya and his disciples have recently returned to the holy city from the national capital -New Delhi, he added.

Earlier on March 17, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and his family members have registered online in the State govt’s COVID-19 Registration Portal https://covid19.odisha.gov.in and quarantined themselves at their Bhubaneswar based residence.

So far, two foreign-returned persons have been infected with deadly Coronavirus in the state. They are currently hospitalised at the Capital Hospital and AIIMS here. Their condition is reportedly stable.