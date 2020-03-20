Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the coronavirus threat, the Government of Odisha on Friday decided to close all hostels for ST/SC students , run by the State govt’s ST and SC Development Department, from March 25 to June 16.

Over 5 lakhs SC/ST students are currently residing in the hostels of more than 1700 educational institutions, managed by ST and SC Development Department, across the state.

The government also decided that parents/ guardians of the the hostel boarders shall be provided with a three-month advance scholarship as per entitlement.

Funds amounting to Rs.143.30 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of respective Headmasters of educational institutions / Special Officers of Micro projects for subsequent disbursement of money in cash to the parents/guardian of the hostel boarders.

The ST/SC development department also asked the authorities to take necessary steps to instruct the Superintendents of Police of all districts for the provision of police protection wherever required intensive patrolling around residential schools during the disbursement of funds.