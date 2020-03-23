Bhubaneswar: For the community monitoring, the Odisha government has decided to paste stickers outside the houses of people placed under home isolation.

The district administration would get the stickers pasted to restrict the mobility of these people, said an official on Monday. Those, who have completed mandatory isolation, will not be covered.

Around 3,600 people, who returned from abroad, are under home isolation.

The stickers will mention the duration of home quarantine, details of the house and the family. The community members would be instructed to not to visit those house, the official said.

The state government has notified that for proper enforcement of the home quarantine, a form would be affixed on the residence of quarantined person in the interest of public health, said Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the Odisha government.

One person, who returned recently from Uzbekistan, was found to be violating Covid-19 government quarantine guidelines. Based on the report of empowered authority and preliminary police enquiry, the Dhanupali Police in the Sambalpur district has registered a case against the defaulter under section 188/271 IPC.

(IANS)