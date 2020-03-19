Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Coronavirus scare: Odisha CM asks people to protect elderly persons with love and care

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Amid the coronavirus scare, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed people to protect elderly persons with love and care in their respective homes across the state, informed Chief Spokesperson of State Govt on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi on Thursday.

Addressing a regular press briefing at Geeta Govinda Sadan here this afternoon, Bagchi said the Chief Minister has appealed the people to treat the older persons with love, care and affection at their respective homes due to concerns over COVID-19.

Bagchi pointed out some important ways to make the elderly persons happy in the home. They are as follows.

  • Don’t ignore the older persons in any means at home
  • Talk to the elderly persons, hear their views and fulfil their wishes
  • Ask your grandparents to share their old memories including some funny moments of their younger age.
  • Give them their favourite books, Purans to read at home.
  • Make food of their choice and serve them.
  • Have your lunch or dinner with all family members together
  • Play the music or let them watch movies of their times
  • Don’t talk any rumours about coronavirus before them

Notably, the highest rate of fatalities in coronavirus pandemic was among older people from across the world so far.

All four death cases in India reportedly belonged to the age group of over 60 year.

Odisha has reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 15. The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital here. His condition was reportedly stable and improving, when the last reports came in.

