Bhubaneswar: In a precautionary measure against coronavirus, the Bhubaneswar Muncipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued an order to effect the odd-even system for public transport service here in Odisha from March 21, 2020.

According to a communiqué issued by the BMC today, the public transport vehicles like Bus/Taxi/Auto-rickshaws having odd registration numbers shall ply on odd numbered day and having even registration will ply on even numbered day.

However, there will be no bar for plying of the private vehicles on any day.

Similarly, there will be no bar for plying of Govt owned or hired vehicles including for emergency services

Vehicles hired by private hospitals including vehicle used for transportation of doctors and paramedical staffs will also be barred from odd-even rules.

So far, two persons were tested positive for novel in the state. Both had travelled history to COVID-19 affected country.