Cuttack : Amid coronavirus scare, a criminal case was registered at Puri Ghat police station here in Odisha against an individual for violating home quarantine norms on Sunday. The FIR was the first of its kind in the state in connection to COVID19 infection.

Police Commissioner of the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Sudhanshu Sarangi took Twitter route to share about the case. “Those asked to stay in home quarantine must strictly remain in isolation or be prepared for serious consequences,” he tweeted.

We have registered a criminal case under Puri Ghat PS in Cuttack against an individual for violating home quarantine norms.

Those asked to stay in home quarantine must strictly remain in isolation or be prepared for serious consequences. @DCP_CUTTACK @dcpbbsr — Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi (@SarangiSudhansu) March 22, 2020

According to reports, a person registered his details for home quarantine after returning from USA.

However, it was found that the accused person violated the norms and indulged in risky behaviour by visiting market place in the millennium city.

The accused person has been shifted to Institutional Qurantine and further investigation is on , police said.