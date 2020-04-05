Coronavirus : Rs 1000 fine imposed for not wearing mask in Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Berhampur: Taking a stringent step to check spread of coronavirus, Odisha’s Ganjam district administration has imposed an order under which residents of the district would be fined with Rs. 1,000 (Rupees one thousand only) for not wearing masks when coming out of home.

It was intimated in the official Twitter handle of the Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam.

The tweet reads, : “If anyone is coming outside without Mask , then will be penalised with Rs 1000 in urban area and Rs 500 in rural area. Use cotton clothes mask, Rumal, or scarf to cover nose and mouth.”

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has hit the headlines earlier for his unique ways towards good governance.

Such a stringent step comes at a time when Covid-19 positive cases are increasing at every corner of India.  Meanwhile, Odisha Govt is trying its best to prevent the spread of the global pandemic inside the state.

