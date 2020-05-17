policeman dies of coronavirus in maharashtra
coronavirus.

Coronavirus recovery tally crosses 200-mark in Odisha as 24 more patients recovered from COVID19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The coronavirus recovery tally in Odisha crossed the 200-mark as 24 more patients recovered from COVID19 today.

“Another 24 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. 19 are from Ganjam. 3 are from Jajpur 2 are from Balasore. The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 220,” said the Health and Family Welfare Department in a Twitter post.

Till now, Odisha has  828 COVID19 positive tally which included 627 active cases and four deaths.

You might also like
State

Odia Migrants Return From Halfway, Journey To Odisha Remains Unfinished

State

COVID19 death toll revised in Odisha; tally stands at 4 not 5

State

Railway jobs alert: No exams for selection, apply directly for 663 posts!

State

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ Intensifies Further, Lies Around 990 kms From…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.