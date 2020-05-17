Coronavirus recovery tally crosses 200-mark in Odisha as 24 more patients recovered from COVID19

Bhubaneswar: The coronavirus recovery tally in Odisha crossed the 200-mark as 24 more patients recovered from COVID19 today.

“Another 24 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. 19 are from Ganjam. 3 are from Jajpur 2 are from Balasore. The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 220,” said the Health and Family Welfare Department in a Twitter post.

Till now, Odisha has 828 COVID19 positive tally which included 627 active cases and four deaths.