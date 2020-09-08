Coronavirus recoveries in Odisha cross 1 lakh mark
Bhubaneswar: The total number of coronavirus recoveries in Odisha has crossed one lakh mark with the discharge of 2,787 COVID-19 patients from different COVID hospitals in the state on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
“Happy to share that with the discharge of 2787 COVID-19 patients today, Odisha has crossed one lakh recovered cases of Covid-19!, ” the Health Dept said.
The fresh recoveries include 1145 from Khordha, 230 from Cuttack, 192 from Puri, 153 from Mayurbhanj, 115 from Ganjam, 78 from Baleswar, 76 from Keonjhar, 75 from Bargarh, 68 from Jajapur, 68 from Koraput, 64 from Jagatsinghpur, 62 from Sambalpur, 54 from Bhadrak, 50 from Jharsuguda, 45 from Nabarangpur, 41 from Malkangiri, 36 from Sonepur, 35 from Dhenkanal, 28 from Bolangir, 28 from Kandhamal, 25 from Nuapada, 23 from Sundargarh, 18 from Kalahandi, 18 from Rayagada, 17 from Gajapati, 15 from Kendrapara, 12 from Nayagarh, 9 from Anugul and 7 from Boudh.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 102185, the Health Dept added.
