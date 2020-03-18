OPSC, Odisha

Coronavirus pandemic: OPSC scheduled exams postponed

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack : In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha Public  Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed all of its scheduled  examinations until further orders.

“It is for information of all concerned that all the scheduled Written Examination /Viva Voce test of  Odisha Public  Service Commission are hereby postponed until further orders in view of the pandemic situation arising out of COVID-19 (Novel Corona Virus),” said a release issued by the OPSC on Wednesday.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak in India has infected over 157 people so far, when the last reports came in.

Odisha has reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 15. The 31-year old COVID-19 infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. His condition is reportedly stable.

