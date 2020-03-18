Bhubaneswar: As a preventive measure against novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday hiked the cost of a platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 for 10 stations under its jurisdiction.

The ECoR increased the platform ticket fare to Rs 50 for railway stations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Brahmapur, Sambalpur and Rayagada in Odisha.

Other three stations are Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, Srikkulam Road railway stations in Andhra Pradesh.

The Western Railways and Central Railways have already implemented similar increase of platform ticket in various cities under their respective jurisdictions.