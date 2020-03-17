Coronavirus outbreak: Restrictions imposed on vehicles entering Puri, Odisha

Restrictions imposed on vehicles entering Puri. of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Puri: Restrictions imposed on the four wheelers that are entering Puri of Odisha. Vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Ganjam have been stranded on the road before entering into the holy city. However, only the most urgent vehicles are being allowed in to the city.

A district level meeting was held to discuss how to check coronavirus spread. Section 144 has been clamped in the beaches of Chandrabhaga and Puri. All the crowded places have been sealed.

As of now there are 44 foreigners in different hotels of Puri. Health checkup of three of them has been done. Besides, hoteliers have been asked to shut business till further directive. The district collector has asked departmental officials to carry out all the prohibitory directives thanks to coronavirus.

