Berhampur: A day after Odisha government issued special guideline, Ganjam district administration also issued guideline for the month of August in its bid to fight against coronavirus.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, in a press meet, today informed that we should be more careful during the month of August to control further spread of coronavirus. The lockdown will continue till August 31.

“All the exit and entry points to the district will be blocked. The same restriction will also be imposed for Berhampur City,” said.

Kulange further said that restriction of people’s movement from rural area to the urban area will continue.

“All shops will be opened from 5 am to 4 pm. However, the shop owners have to open their shops by adhering to five-charter of rules. They have to maintain social distancing, wear masks and maintain the contact details of everyone coming for shopping. Besides, they have to draw circle and erect barricades to maintain social distancing between the customers and shopkeepers,” said the Collector adding that the weekend shutdown will be followed across the district as announced by the State government.

He also said that people not wearing mask properly will be fined and people should consult with doctors if they find any symptoms in their body without hiding.

According to the Health Department, till dae as many as 10,980 COVID positive cases have been reported from Ganjam district. There are 3,528 active cases in the district while 7,342 have been cured of the deadly disease. A total of 110 COVID patients have died in the district so far.