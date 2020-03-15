Bhubaneswar: At a time when Odisha Govt is taking many measures to check the spread of coronavirus the two most demanded gears now are mask and sanitizer, Taking benefit of the time, some medicine shop owners allegedly selling these essential items in double rate. After getting the complain, Commissionerate Police conducted raids in several medicine stores of Bhubaneswar to ascertain the truth about the black marketing of masks and sanitizers.

The Cops made sure that citizens don’t suffer from crookedness of cheap minded pharmacy owners, who think only about profit-making even in times of distress. Police are also spreading a word of advice among people about hygiene during these troubled times.

Police have kept a vigilant eye on Shopping Malls and Pharmaceuticals of the capital city. It has been witnessed that now shopping malls have started to adopt security measures to stay away from coronavirus. They are functioning along with strict hygienic guidelines issued by the government. The police made sure that mall authorities property sanitized the building premises and kept a safe distance of 6 feet from the customers. The mall employees wore masks during their working hours in order to stay safe. Acting under the advisory guidelines, a limited number of people were allowed inside malls at a time.