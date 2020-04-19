ORMAS begins selling face masks in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) on Sunday began selling of the face masks in the State capital here to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The ORMAS has set up a mask selling counter in front of the State Institute for Rural Development (SIRD) in the city.

In addition, the ORMAS has launched a mobile van for selling the masks, made by the members of various Self Help Groups (SHG), to the public for Rs.15 each.

Earlier, the State government has made wearing face masks compulsory for all while stepping outside their homes as to contain the spread of deadly infection.

As per the government order, stepping out of homes without masks will be an offence inviting a penalty of Rs 200 on the first three instances of violation and Rs 500 subsequently.