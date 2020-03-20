Coronavirus: One More Odisha Youth Arrested For Spreading Rumours On Social Media

Paralakhemundi: One more youth in Odisha was arrested for spreading rumours over coronavirus on social media on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Surya Pradhan of Malaspadar village under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district.

Police said, Pradhan posted in his Facebook account that one person from Betarsingh village under Mohana block had tested positive for coronavirus infection, which caused panic among locals.

On verification, it was found that the information posted by Pradhan was completely fake and false, police added.

Earlier nearly half-a-dozen persons from different parts of the state were arrested for spreading rumours on account of coronavirus in last 10days.

Meanwhile, the State government urged the people not to be panic over any fake news and stay calm. It also appealed people to follow the official updates provided by the administration in connection to corona virus.

So far, two persons were tested positive for novel in the state. Both had travelled history to COVID-19 affected country.