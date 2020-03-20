Bhadrak: Coronavirus scare does not seem to have affected the workings of Dhamara Port.

The regulations of social distancing prescribed by the government seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Thousands of workers are seen on the port on a regular basis.

Foreign ships are docking in the port on a daily basis. This makes the area susceptible to the dangerous coronavirus.

A protest was staged in front of the main gate of Dhamara Port by locals. They had closed the main gate.

The police reached the spot and have tried to calm down the irate mob.