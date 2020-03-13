Coronavirus : Odisha Man arrested for posting fake news on Facebook

Coronavirus : Odisha Man arrested for posting fake news on Facebook

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 17

Rayagada: A 32-year-old man was on Friday arrested for posting fake news on his Facebook page about the outbreak of the coronavirus in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The accused has been identified as Satyanarayan Samal of Baliguda in Kandhamal district. Currently, he is staying at Ambadola under Muniguda police limitds in Rayagada district.

Related News

Bangladeshi sex racket in Bhubaneswar: Four more accused…

Class X girl kidnapped in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Truck carrying tar catches fire in Odisha

Photo of Mahaprayan vehicle carrying vegetables, fruits goes…

Police said, Samal posted in his Facebook account that coronavirus had arrived in Ryagada and one man   who had arrived from Kerala was infected with corona virus and got admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital , Rayagada.

On verification, it was found that the news was completely fake and false, police added.

Meanwhile, Rayagada SP Sravan Vivek urged the people not to be panic over any fake news and stay calm. He also appealed people to follow the official updates provided by the administration in connection to corona virus.

You might also like
State

Bangladeshi sex racket in Bhubaneswar: Four more accused arrested, five girls rescued

State

Class X girl kidnapped in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

State

Truck carrying tar catches fire in Odisha

State

Photo of Mahaprayan vehicle carrying vegetables, fruits goes viral

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.