Rayagada: A 32-year-old man was on Friday arrested for posting fake news on his Facebook page about the outbreak of the coronavirus in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The accused has been identified as Satyanarayan Samal of Baliguda in Kandhamal district. Currently, he is staying at Ambadola under Muniguda police limitds in Rayagada district.

Police said, Samal posted in his Facebook account that coronavirus had arrived in Ryagada and one man who had arrived from Kerala was infected with corona virus and got admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital , Rayagada.

On verification, it was found that the news was completely fake and false, police added.

Meanwhile, Rayagada SP Sravan Vivek urged the people not to be panic over any fake news and stay calm. He also appealed people to follow the official updates provided by the administration in connection to corona virus.