Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Tuesday asked the private-run hospitals from across the state to open at least one COVID-19 corner in their respective hospitals to meet the coronavirus challenge.

Briefing the media persons here, chief spokesperson of the State government on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said that as many as 546 isolation bed have been kept at various government hospitals across the state. The number of beds will be increased in the days ahead, he added.

Importantly, the government has decided to establish quarantine centre in every block across the state, he informed

As many as 1239 persons have registered themselves on the COVID19 portal- https://covid19.odisha.gov.in for self-quarantine in last 24 hours, Bagchi said.

While 554 persons have registered on the COVID19 portal through the call centre, 685 people have made self-registration on the portal, he added.

A total of 32 samples have been sent for coronavirus testing, out of which 31 have tested negative for the infection. the lone positive person’s health condition is stable, Bagchi informed.

The state has reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 15. The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital here.

The government has directed the closure of malls in the state. However, food corner, grocery shops, medicine outlets inside the mall will remain be opened, he said.

Bank authorities have been directed to keep sanitizers at their respective bank premises and ATM counters.

The State government has decided to deliver the foodgrains to the homes of the elderly beneficiaries under Public Distribution System (PDS).

The government has engaged Angawadi workers, ASHA workers to sensitise the rural people about the coronavirus infection. Besides, the government has fixed March 19, 20 and 21 to hold meeting at Panchyat level, Block level and Zilla Parishad level respectively to create awareness about the infection.

While all the schools and colleges have been closed, the Ashram school hostels have remained been opened for the benefit of more than five lakhs SC/ST students.

The govt has appealed to people to use mobile phone with more cautious. It also asked people not to keep their cell phone at bank, railway counter or such public places.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed everyone coming from abroad to self-register and help the State government in tracking and monitoring to control COVID-19 situation in the state.