Coronavirus: Odisha Governor not to play Holi this year

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Professor Dr. Ganeshi Lal will not play Holi this year, i.e. 2020. It was intimated through a letter issued by the Public Relation Officer of the Governor’s office.

As per the release, Odisha Governor Prof. Dr. Ganeshi Lal is not going to play holi this year in the wake of spread of Coronavirus.

It has been learnt that the Governor even will not attend any Holi Milan festival to keep the deadly disease away. He has urged people to stay alert against Coronavirus and to aware others over it.

