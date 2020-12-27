Coronavirus New Strain:1 More UK Returnees Test Positive For COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising scare over the more contagious strain of Coronavirus found in the United Kingdom,one more person have tested positive for novel Coronavirus who had recently returned from UK.

The man has been identified as father of the 4 year old girl child who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 25.

With this, the number of people testing positive for the disease after returning from the UK has gone up to 3 in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the girl along with her parents had returned to Odisha from UK on December 20.

Worth mentioning, 62 persons have returned to Odisha from the UK since December 7 according to a list of returnees shared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with the state government.

Earlier, a 34-year-old man from Bhubaneswar had also tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from the UK on December 18.