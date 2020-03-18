Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and his sister Geeta Mehta Photo credit: DNA India

Coronavirus: Naveen Patnaik registers his Sister Geeta Mehta’s details

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 74

Bhubaneswar: Setting an inspiring example today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has registered name of his sister Geeta Mehta in the Government portal in the wake of coronavirus. Geeta has recently returned from abroad.

It is to be noted that the Odisha CM had appealed earlier today that people who have recently returned from their foreign trips to register their details as a safety measure to fight against coronavirus. In the appeal it was said that a family member of a person who has returned from abroad can also register on the passenger’s behalf.

Not even a day has passed and Patnaik has come up with this inspiring step. After registering his sister’s name the Odisha CM tweeted about it and the post has already earned a number of responses of admiration from the netizens.

Related News

4 BJD candidates elected to Rajya Sabha from Odisha

Use of Breath analyzers Suspended due to Coronavirus in…

Sri Abhay to remain as Odisha DGP till 31st December, 2021

389 Cr of Lord Jagannath’s Deposit in Yes Bank Will be…

You might also like
State

4 BJD candidates elected to Rajya Sabha from Odisha

State

Use of Breath analyzers Suspended due to Coronavirus in Odisha

State

Sri Abhay to remain as Odisha DGP till 31st December, 2021

State

389 Cr of Lord Jagannath’s Deposit in Yes Bank Will be Transferred Tomorrow

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.