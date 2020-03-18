Coronavirus: Naveen Patnaik registers his Sister Geeta Mehta’s details

Bhubaneswar: Setting an inspiring example today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has registered name of his sister Geeta Mehta in the Government portal in the wake of coronavirus. Geeta has recently returned from abroad.

It is to be noted that the Odisha CM had appealed earlier today that people who have recently returned from their foreign trips to register their details as a safety measure to fight against coronavirus. In the appeal it was said that a family member of a person who has returned from abroad can also register on the passenger’s behalf.

Not even a day has passed and Patnaik has come up with this inspiring step. After registering his sister’s name the Odisha CM tweeted about it and the post has already earned a number of responses of admiration from the netizens.