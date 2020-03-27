Naveen2
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

Coronavirus lockdown : Odisha govt to provide food to homeless in urban areas

By KalingaTV Bureau
21

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday asked the district collectors to provide food to the destitute, homeless and beggars free of cost in urban areas of the state during the lockdown for coronavirus outbreak.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department asked the collectors to arrange hot cooked meal/dry food/packaged food for the destitute, homeless, beggars and people without food during day and night free of cost.

“Taking into consideration the scenario in urban space, it has been decided to provide hot cooked meal/dry food/packaged food for the destitute, homeless, beggars and people without food under your jurisdiction,” said a H&UD department letter.

Funds required for this purpose will be met out of the Red Cross Fund available in respective districts, the letter said.

(IANS)

