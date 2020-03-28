Bhubaneswar: Amid the news of migrant workers walking to return home due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Odisha government on Saturday said it has already started giving food and shelter to the workers.

Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19, said that the Labour Department has already coordinated with 9,000 workers from other states stranded in Odisha.

They are mainly from Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Food, shelter and, in some cases, healthcare have been provided. This has been circulated to the Resident Commissioner of other states, said Bagchi.

Temporary camps have been opened at several places to provide relief to the migrant workers who are facing difficulties in returning to their respective states.

The state government has also launched a helpline number for people of other states stranded in Odisha.

The helpline is operational in the office of the Labour Commissioner, Odisha. The number is 18003456703.

The Resident Commissioner, Odisha has been asked to share the same with Resident Commissioner of other states, said Bagchi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested his counterparts in other states to extend necessary assistance to stranded Odias in their states.

He has also made a similar request to the Odia organizations working in these states.

The Odisha Home Department has started helpline No-0674-2392115 and Whatsapp No-9438915986 to facilitate stranded Odias to put forth their problems.

