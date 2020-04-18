Jajpur: In a shocking incident, State government officials were attacked by a mob of locals in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Saturday when they were observing the lockdown situation in view of Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, District Collector Ranjan Kumar Das, Assistant Collector Mihir Prasad Mohanty, Rasulpur BDO Umakanta Parida , Tehisildar Jyotikant Bhujbal, Kuhakhia IIC Manoj Swain and other officials visited several places in Rasulpurpur area in the district to asses the lockdown situation this morning.

In the meantime, Rasulpur BDO and Tehsildar found three unidentified youths were triple riding in a two-wheeler without wearing masks, and approaching towards Gopinathpur village. When the officials tried to stop them, the trio sped away and entered Gopinathpur village.

The BDO and Tehsildar followed the youths and intercepted them in the middle of the village. A altercation erupted between the officials and the youths when the former tried the latter to understand that moving outside of home without wearing masks is a punishable offence during the lockdown period and they have to pay fine.

The altercation turned ugly when a large crowd consisting of more than 50 persons came out and attempted to attack the officials in the village.

Soon after the incident, District Collector Ranjan Kumar Das who was inspecting the lockdown situan in a nearby village reached the spot and called the police.

Later, three persons, identified as Rajan Khan, Parvez khan and Sophian Khan, who allegedly led the mob, have been detained. The trio had attended Nizamuddin congregation in March, police said.

Meanwhile, Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena conducted a flag march in the village to make awareness among citizens on rising numbers of Coronavirus in the state.