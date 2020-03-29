Coronavirus lockdown: 65 Odia labourers trapped in Goa and Maharashtra

Bhubaneswar: Around 65 Odia labourers are trapped in Goa and Maharashtra due to coronavirus lockdown in the country.

The labourers have requested Odisha state government through a video message to rescue them.

One group is of 25 labourers working in Goa who are residents of Jajpur district.

Another group of 40 labourers working in Maharashtra are residents of Bargarh and Balangir districts.

These 65 labourers were working in factories of Goa and Maharashtra.

Due to halt in the transportation system they cannot return home.

Due to Coronavirus countrywide lockdown the factories have been shutdown.

Even salaries were not given to the labourers. Without any money and food, living conditions have become harsh for them.

They are eagerly waiting for the state government to rescue them.