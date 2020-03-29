Odia labourers trapped

Coronavirus lockdown: 65 Odia labourers trapped in Goa and Maharashtra

By KalingaTV Bureau
149

Bhubaneswar: Around 65 Odia labourers are trapped in Goa and Maharashtra due to coronavirus lockdown in the country.

The labourers have requested Odisha state government through a video message to rescue them.

One group is of 25 labourers working in Goa who are residents of Jajpur district.

Another group of 40 labourers working in Maharashtra are residents of Bargarh and Balangir districts.

Related News

Schools To Be Used As Shelters For Migrant Workers During…

Exclusive Helpline Number For Odias Stranded Due to The…

Senior Govt Officials Visit COVID-19 Exclusive Hospital in…

Odisha’s Jajpur sanitised with chlorine water to contain…

These 65 labourers were working in factories of Goa and Maharashtra.

Due to halt in the transportation system they cannot return home.

Due to Coronavirus countrywide lockdown the factories have been shutdown.

Even salaries were not given to the labourers. Without any money and food, living conditions have become harsh for them.

They are eagerly waiting for the state government to rescue them.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Schools To Be Used As Shelters For Migrant Workers During Lock down: Odisha…

State

Exclusive Helpline Number For Odias Stranded Due to The Covid-19 Lockdown

State

Senior Govt Officials Visit COVID-19 Exclusive Hospital in KIMS Bhubaneswar, Check…

State

Odisha’s Jajpur sanitised with chlorine water to contain COVID-19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.