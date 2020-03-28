Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta donates 3 months’ salary to CM Relief Fund

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Kandhamal MP, Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has donated his salary of three months to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID 19.

While Dr. Samanta has been taking many initiatives to do away with Coronavirus, recently he donated his 3 months’ salary. He sent a check of Rs. 3 lakhs to the relief fund on Friday.

Lately, Dr. Samanta has also taken an initiative to feed stray monkeys, cows and dogs in Khandagiri, Dhauligiri, Shikharchandi hill area of Bhubaneswar as they are not getting food these days due to lock down for Corona outbreak.

Earlier 5000 non-teaching staff of KIIT and KISS had been given compulsory paid leave to be at their homes, and conduct training and sensitization programmes in their own native blocks and panchayats over Coronavirus outbreak.

It is to be noted that Odisha Govt has issued many guidelines and orders in the last few days to save people from the deadly coronavirus. And Odisha is now under ‘Lock Down’.

