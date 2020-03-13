Odisha Government Declares Coronavirus As State Disaster, New Guidelines Issued

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus has been declared as a state disaster in Odisha today.

The state government has published new guidelines to fight against the outbreak.

The chief minister has sanctioned Rs. 200 crores to fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Naveen Patnaik says it is the biggest disaster and challenge of the century.

The announcement has been made in accordance with the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The following guidelines have been given: