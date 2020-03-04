Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the fury of Coronavirus, the students who are now appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations of CBSE, have been allowed to carry masks and hand sanitizer to the exam hall. CBSE authorities have issued a letter in this connection today.

The Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are going on. However, in view of Coronavirus many parents approached the authorities asking whether the students can carry masks and hand sanitizers with them to the exam hall. In this regard, the CBSE authorities cleared that the examinees of the said examinations can carry masks and sanitizers to the exam hall, if they desire so.

The letter by Anurag Tripathy, Secretary, CBSE reads: “CBSE is receiving several inquiries from students and parents in view of the ongoing issue related to corona virus, with regards to permitting Face Masks and Sanitizers at Examination Centers. In view of the inquiries received it is clarified that Face Mask and Sanitizers may be carried by students, if they so desire, in the examination centers.”