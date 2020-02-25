Image for representation only. Photo credit: Social News XYZ

Coronavirus awareness cyclothon to be held on February 26 in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: A cyclothon to aware people about coronavirus is to be held Wednesday in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. Organised by ‘Kalinga Daredevils’, cyclists will travel from Master Canteen chowk to Puri under this programme on February 26 and will be back on the next day.

The cyclothon will start at 8 am tomorrow from Master Canteen (Railway Station square) in the capital city. Minister of state Home, Energy and MSME, Govt. of Odisha Dibya Shankar Mishra is schedule to grace the occasion. He will also cycle till Lingaraj temple along with the 19 cyclists of Kalinga Daredevils.

The said awareness programme on coronavirus is supported by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Puri and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India.

“At a time when many countries across the world have become victim of coronavirus, people should know about the fact about this deadly disease. Hence, we have arranged the event to aware people about it,” said Satyapira Padhan, president of Kalinga Daredevils.

Satyapira is popularly known as the Punch Man Of Odisha. He is a Guinness World Records title holder in punch strikes. Kalinga Daredevils is a talent haunting organization and many of its members are achievers in different fields.

