Cuttack: Yet another corona warrior looses his life. A policeman has suddenly dropped dead while on duty in the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Havildar Bihuti Bhushan Pradhan belonged to the 6th Battalion of OASP. He had been posted on duty at SCBMH in Cuttack.

All of a sudden while on duty he fainted and on being rushed into the hospital he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

The reason of death is yet to be ascertained. Once the postmortem is done and the report provided, the reason behind the death will be known said officials at Commissionerate Police.