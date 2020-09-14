asi khandagiri dies if covid

Corona Warrior, ASI Of Khandagiri PS Sisira Kumar Sethi Succumbs To Covid

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Yet another Corona Warrior succumbs to the deadly virus. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sisira Kumar Sethi  has become the latest victim.

He was working in Khandagiri Police Station and has succumbed to Covid 19.

He was an outstanding officer and has sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

He is survived by his family members which include three minor daughters. The information was provided via a tweet from the official twitter handle of  DCP Bhubaneswar.

