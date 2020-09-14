Bhubaneswar: Yet another Corona Warrior succumbs to the deadly virus. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sisira Kumar Sethi has become the latest victim.

He was working in Khandagiri Police Station and has succumbed to Covid 19.

He was an outstanding officer and has sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

He is survived by his family members which include three minor daughters. The information was provided via a tweet from the official twitter handle of DCP Bhubaneswar.