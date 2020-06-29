COVID-19 medicine Remdesivir now available in Odisha

Corona medicine Remdesivir now available in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In what could make the people of entire Odisha amid the ongoing corona crisis, Hyderabad-based Hetero Healthcare Ltd’s Covifor, the generic version of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir is now available in the State.

Informing about this, Odisha Health secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra today said that the COVID-19 medicine is now available in several COVID hospitals and will be used for the corona patients whose condition is serious.

Price of the dug has been fixed at Rs 5,400.

