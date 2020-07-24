Odisha Quarantine Centre,
Corona claims another Covid Warrior’s life in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus claimed life of another corona warrior in Odisha. Assistant Engineer of Berhampur Municipal Corporation Kailash Chandra Nayak died while undergoing treatment for SARS-nCoV infection at a COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ganjam district administration condoled Nayak’s demise. On behalf of district administration, Ganjam, I would like to express our deep condolence on the loss of late Kailash Chandra Nayak, Ex-Asst. Engineer. BeMC, Berhampur COVID Warrior of Ganjam District, who lost his life while discharging his duty in the fight of COVID-19 for the mankind. The dedication and devotion shown by him while discharging his duty definitely set an example for others and indeed inspire others in the war against COVID-19. Again I extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members during this period of mourning,” said Ganjam Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange in his message.

