Odisha train accident: Passengers traveling without ticket also to get compensation

Balasore: The Railway Ministry has confirmed that the passengers traveling without tickets in the ill-fated Coromandel express train will also get the compensation. Officials said that this will be done as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said that passengers will be compensated whether they have tickets or not. On the other hand, Railway Board member Jaya Burma Sinha said that every injured passenger admitted to the hospital has a scout or guide to help them find their relatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced additional ex-gratia compensation for those who died or suffered injuries in the Balasore train accident on Friday evening.

This is apart from the compensation announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” Modi tweeted.

Vaishnaw had earlier announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those dead, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced exgratia for the victims of the Bahanaga train tragedy. The assistance will be given from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The next of kin of the deceased will get assistance of Rs5 lakh and those who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 1 lakh as assistance.

It is to be noted here that the biggest train accident of the century which took place at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday claimed over 275 lives while over 1175 were injured in the mishap.