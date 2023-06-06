Coromandel Express will run from tomorrow as per schedule: Southeastern Railway CPRO

Balasore: Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southeastern Railway informed that the Coromandel Express will run (tomorrow) from Shalimar station at 3.20 PM.

While speaking to the ANI, Chaudhary said that two major blocks in the upline and downline are under restoration. Ex gratia of Rs 16.10 crores have been given and the figure is being updated every hour, he added.

He further said that towards the upline, 40 (24 goods & 16 coachings) trains have started towards Bhubaneswar and towards down direction, towards Howrah 49 (16 goods & 23 coachings) trains have started.

Speaking about the death of the loco pilots, the CPRO said that it is a fake news which people have spread. ‘Any fake information should not be shared and it must be discarded and shouldn’t be propagated,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Odisha government revised the final death toll of the triple train tragedy in Balasore to 288. “We have asked the Balasore collector to compile the details of bodies recovered from the tracks, those died in the hospitals… After compiling all, the collectors today informed us that the final death toll is 288,” said Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena while briefing the reporters.

