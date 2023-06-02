Live Update of Coromandel Express accident in Balasore, several passengers dead
Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga Station in Balasore this evening. The train derailed after collided with a goods train.
Balasore: Coromandel Express reportedly derailed near Bahanaga Station in Balasore of Odisha on Friday evening. The express train derailed after collided with a goods train.
According sources several passengers are stated to be injured while more than 10 died as four bogies of the train skidded off the track after being hit by a goods train.
On being informed, local police and railway officials reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation with the help of the locals.
The severely injured persons have been admitted at the Balasore district headquarters Hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed the ODRAF Team at Balasore to proceed to the spot for search and rescue operation.
Besides, the Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangement and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the State level.
Live Updates
- Emergency numbers: HWH helpline – 03326382217, KGP helpline – 8972073925, 9332392339, BLS helpline – 8249591559, 7978418322 SHM helpline – 9903370746.
- 132 injured shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC: Odisha Chief Secretary
- We are sending a 5- 6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over Coromandel train accident occurred in Odisha’s Balasore district. Activated emergency control room with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185.
- Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs Revenue Minister Pramila Mallik and SRC Satyabrata Sahu to reach spot and take stock of the situation.
- 26-member team of striking force of fire services from Bhubaneswar leave for train accident site.
- CMO deputed Senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, DG Fire Services to site to supervise and support rescue operations in Bahanaga .
- 3 NDRF, 4 ODRAF, several fire services units and more than 50 ambulances have been engaged in rescue operations.
- An emergency contact number (91 6782 262 286) has been issued by the State government for the people to get information.