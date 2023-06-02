Live Update of Coromandel Express accident in Balasore, several passengers dead

Balasore: Coromandel Express reportedly derailed near Bahanaga Station in Balasore of Odisha on Friday evening. The express train derailed after collided with a goods train.

According sources several passengers are stated to be injured while more than 10 died as four bogies of the train skidded off the track after being hit by a goods train.

On being informed, local police and railway officials reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation with the help of the locals.

The severely injured persons have been admitted at the Balasore district headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed the ODRAF Team at Balasore to proceed to the spot for search and rescue operation.

Besides, the Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangement and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the State level.

Live Updates